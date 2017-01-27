Lone Star exits state with closing of north Wilmington restaurant

Lone Star Steakhouse has closed its remaining location in Delaware.

The store on Rocky Run Parkway in north Wilmington closed with little of the fanfare that accompanied the shuttering of a location on DuPont Highway in New Castle after a two-decade run.

The New Castle restaurant remains vacant, with its signage intact in an area now dominated by car dealerships and most recently a busy Wawa.

In north Wilmington, the restaurant was a mainstay of a chain dining cluster off Concord Pike that includes a Red Lobster, Famous Dave’s and TGI Fridays.

As noted in the story above, Lone Star last year shortened its hours, eliminated lunch service and launched a new menu.

However, the mid-priced steak place faced stiff competition from fast-growing Texas Roadhouse, which features line dancing birthday songs and the peanuts that were banished long ago from the Lone Star menu. Texas Roadhouse also limits its hours to dinner except on weekends.

Texas Roadhouse has a location a short drive away off Route 202 in Concordville, PA, with the lower-priced fare helping to fill the parking lot on many nights.