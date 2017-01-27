Lewes Police warn about online parking ticket scam

The City of Lewes Police Department has warned about an attempt to trick residents and visitors into paying fraudulent parking tickets online.

This E-mail and link are from a yet to be determined source and is a criminal attempt to fraudulently obtain money online.

The City of Lewes Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and is urging members of the public to contact the department if they receive a similar Email and not to pay bills online.

The City of Lewes does not issue or collect parking ticket fines by Email. The number for the police department is 302) 645-6264 .