The La Vida Hospitality Group, in cooperation with Delaware State Parks, will open an outdoor beach club near Indian River Inlet under the name of Big Chill Beach Club.

La Vida operates a Big Chill in Rehoboth Beach.

The club will operate from April to October.

The Big Chill Beach Club will consist of a 200-seat rooftop deck, according to the establishment’s website.

The deck that will face the ocean at the corner of the Indian River Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean at the South Side Delaware Seashore State Park in North Bethany, according to the website for the club.

The deck will be open for breakfast through dinner, with an oyster bar, umbrella bar, fire pit, and game area.

The area will also be available for weddings and other events.

Beach clubs are growing in popularity in resort areas, with more urban settings seeing beer gardens or rooftop bars.

La Vida’s other restaurants include Fork+Flask at Nage, Rehoboth; Nage, Washington, DC; Crooked Hammock Brewery, Lewes; and the Taco Reho food truck.