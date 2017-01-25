Could the Queen Theater become a home for the House of Blues.

Jim Yeager, public relations representative for the division of Live Nation, reported via Email that “we have no formal arrangement in place with the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware.” He added that “we are in discussions with venues throughout the United States on a variety of fronts, on a nearly daily basis.”

Earlier this week, WDEL reported that Live Nation was a likely replacement for World Cafe Live, which will check out of The Queen in late May. World Cafe Live cited a lack of business at the special events and live music venue.

World Cafe Live will continue to operate a site in Philadelphia. In that city, founder Hal Real leveraged a relationship with public radio station WXPN in showcasing a variety of music genres and artists.

The City of Wilmington and the developer of The Queen, the Buccini/Pollin Group, worked to halt speculation that The Queen would close by announcing that more news would be forthcoming.

The landmark theater reopened in 2011 after a $25 million project for a building that had been vacant for 45 years on the lower end of Market Street in downtown Wilmington.

The House of Blues would bring a well-known national brand to Wilmington.

The House of Blues was founded by a group that included Blues Brothers star Dan Akroyd and Jim Belushi, the brother of Akryod’s co-star, the late John Belushi. The business was later sold to Live Nation. The company operates a dozen locations in the U.S. that feature folk art, southern cuisine and live entertainment. The House of Blues is well known for its Gospel Brunches.

All current locations are larger in terms of total seating than The Queen. A House of Blues in Atlantic City shut its doors in 2014, following the closing of the Showboat casino in the gambling mecca.