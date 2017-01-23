Hospitality department at UD has a new name that reflects broader mission

In recent years, the University of Delaware’s hospitality department has grown and changed in numerous ways, from the creation of a master of science program to welcoming the sport management major into the department.

To reflect this growth, the department has changed its name, and is now the Department of Hospitality Business Management (HSBM).

“This department name changed to reflect a larger vision for the program,” said hospitality department chair Sheryl Kline.

The department’s original name, hotel, restaurant and institutional management (HRIM), reflected the name of the department’s first major, which began in 1988.

The department now offers two hospitality-focused undergraduate majors, the sport management major, a master’s program and two MBA concentrations. The second hospitality undergraduate major, hospitality industry management (HSIM), focuses on the corporate and consulting aspects of hospitality management.

