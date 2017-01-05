Habitat for Humanity New Castle County in need of volunteers

Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (HFHNCC) is in need of corporate and individual volunteers.

The organization has four homes that are near completion with five more in the early phases of development.

According to Sean Allen, director of real estate and construction operations at Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, “Volunteers are an essential part of our projects and our organization as a whole. They are the lifeblood of Habitat for Humanity, considering volunteers perform 75 percent of our construction activities. Without a continued commitment from volunteers, construction schedules become increasingly lengthier and can delay the process of getting families into safe and affordable homes.” For months, our homeowners have worked diligently towards starting this new exciting chapter of their lives. If we are unable to recruit volunteers, especially during the winter months, our homeowner’s settlement dates will be further delayed.”

Aileen Otero, mother of three boys, 13, 11, and 4, and her husband Afortunado are living in substandard housing in the city of Wilmington where their heater just can’t seem to keep their drafty, damp, mold, and mildew-infested house warm.

If Aileen and her family use space heaters to keep warm, they can’t keep other appliances going because the electric panel constantly trips when too many appliances are plugged in.

Aileen applied for our homeownership program last year, and she and her husband are working on their final sweat equity hours.

According to the construction schedule, Aileen and her family can move into their new home at Walnut Ridge after completion and dedication possibly in February 2017. Volunteering at the site will enable us to keep our commitment to providing Aileen’s family with a warm home equipped with energy efficient appliances.

Habitat for Humanity New Castle County’s homeownership program has served more than 300 families since 1986.

“We have been working at our Walnut Ridge project (14th and Walnut Streets) since April, and many of the prospective homeowners have been in the program for almost two years. It has been a long journey for them waiting to get into their homes after completing their 225 hours of sweat equity, and financial counseling.” Said Kevin L. Smith, Habitat’s CEO. “Buying their first home from Habitat will mean so much for these families, we just ask that people would consider coming out in January and February to help make these families take the next step in their lives.”

In New Castle County alone, there are over 7,600 people living in substandard housing conditions. In 2016, a minimum wage worker would have to work 115 hours per week to afford the 2-bedroom Fair Market Rent of $1,156.

To help short circuit the cycle of poverty many families face, Habitat offers 0% interest mortgages to prospective homeowners who become equal partners in our mission to provide affordable housing. Individuals in our program invest 225 hours of sweat equity in helping build their home and attend financial literacy and pre-homeownership counseling.

Currently, we have two housing projects underway, one in Wilmington at 14th and Walnut, and one in Middletown on East Lake Street. There are opportunities to volunteer at both sites, as well as at both of our ReStore locations in Wilmington and Middletown.

Some of Habitat’s largest volunteer groups come from companies like Capital One, JPMorganChase, and Bank of America,

Volunteering opportunities are available each week Tuesday through Saturday to both individuals and groups. Those interested can contact Ruby Dyer at (302) 652-0365 x 111.