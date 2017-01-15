Guest view: When to use an urgent care center

By Dan Tropeano, Executive Director, UnitedHealthcare of Delaware & Pennsylvania

Dr. Taranath, Regional Medical Director, MedExpress, Northeast

If you start having chest pains or receive a head injury, most people know to go to the emergency room (ER) right away.

But if you are experiencing a medical issue that’s urgent but not an emergency – such as a sinus infection or an ankle injury – many people aren’t sure whether they should go to the emergency room, a walk-in care center or their primary care physician (PCP). One way to make the right choice is to think of the “three C’s”: condition, convenience and cost.

The seriousness of your condition is the most important concern. If you experience a life-threatening illness or serious injury, seek care at the ER immediately. Illnesses and injuries that require an ER visit include head injuries, coughing up or vomiting blood, severe burns, paralysis and chest pains.

Minor health issues such as a fever, flu, ear ache, pink eye, urinary tract infection and cold could be treated either at a walk-in care center or your PCP’s office. Most walk-in care centers can also perform X-rays, electrocardiogram tests, blood tests, minor surgery, stitches and treatment for broken bones and sprains.

The second factor to consider is convenience. PCPs often have limited office hours and require an appointment. But for some medical conditions, waiting for an appointment may be difficult. For example, if you wake up with a urinary tract infection on Saturday morning, it may be very uncomfortable to wait until Monday for a doctor’s appointment. Walk-in care centers are typically open 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and don’t require an appointment. Emergency rooms are open 24/7, but often have long wait times for non-emergency care.

Third, consider the cost. Under most health benefit plans, patients pay a low or no co-pay to visit their PCP. A visit to a walk-in care center typically has a higher co-pay, but costs less than the ER. In addition, tests and treatments performed at the ER are usually more expensive than if they were performed at an outpatient center. According to data collected by UnitedHealthcare, in Delaware, the unit cost for emergency room treatment of illnesses when you are treated and released is $1,500 to $2,000. The unit cost for the same treatment at a walk-in care center is $100 to $150.

The most important factor in choosing the right care setting is that you get the care you need. But by choosing the right place for care at the right time, you can also save money.