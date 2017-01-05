Furey McDonough in line to become chair of Potter Anderson & Corroon

Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP has named Kathleen Furey McDonough chair-elect of the firm’s Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2017.

Michael B. Tumas, the firm’s current chair, will complete his term through the end of 2017 and step down after 12 years as a member of Potter Anderson’s Executive Committee. McDonough will serve as chair-elect for one year.

“Kathleen has held various leadership roles over the course of her career, and is a natural choice to become our next Chair,” said Tumas. “Her vision for and dedication in founding the Labor and Employment practice has helped us grow a nationally ranked practice. Kathleen’s collaborative leadership style will ensure the firm is successful in building on our strong history.”

A 32-year veteran of the firm, McDonough is highly regarded among peers and clients for her strong litigation track record, firm leadership and longstanding service to numerous civic and charitable organizations, a release from the firm stated.

She is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and the head of the firm’s Labor and Employment practice.

“I am honored to succeed Michael, whose leadership continues to ensure that Potter Anderson maintains its long-standing dedication to excellence in lawyering” stated McDonough. “I will be proud to have the opportunity to build upon the important work begun by Michael thus far, such as focusing on associate development with the hiring of William Chapman as our Chief Talent and Diversity Officer, the first major Delaware firm to employ this role. I look forward to what the future brings and plan to continue to build on past and present successes while adapting to our clients’ changing needs.”

Potter Anderson & Corroon is the oldest Delaware law firm and one of the ten oldest continuously practicing law firms in the country.