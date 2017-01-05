Former cannery, DNREC office earns LEED Green Building designation

DNREC’s downtown Dover campus, the Richardson & Robbins (R&R) Building, earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification in the category of Existing Buildings: Operation and Maintenance from the US Green Building Council.

LEED certification is a globally recognized benchmark for environmental sustainability. Beginning in 2009, DNREC staff and partners undertook a series of energy efficiency and sustainability projects which, among other benefits, resulted in a 40 percent reduction in energy use and a 24 percent reduction in water use in the building.

“My Executive Order 18 asked state agencies to lead by example towards a clean energy economy and increased sustainability for Delaware, including goals for reducing energy use, increasing recycling, promoting clean transportation and saving money while benefiting the environment,” said Gov. Jack Markell. “The announcement of LEED certification of the Richardson & Robbins Building epitomizes the type of results we aimed to achieve in this process and I applaud the hard work and commitment to environmental stewardship by the DNREC staff involved in this effort.”

Staff from seven DNREC divisions joined forces with staff from the Office of Management and Budget’s Division of Facilities Management and Government Support Services, working with partners including LEED consultant Lorax, energy upgrade contractor Ameresco and state vendors and service providers including Goodwill, the state’s janitorial contractor.

The Richardson & Robbins Building was built in 1881 by food-canning pioneers Alden B. Richardson and James Washington Robbins to house their Dover canning operation, which produced a popular line of products including canned meats, locally-grown fancy fruits and vegetables and their award-winning plum pudding. In 1959, the company and its cannery complex were sold to the William Underwood Company, which continued to make some of R&R’s products. The landmark Dover cannery was closed by Underwood in 1976.