Feeney Roser to retire as Newark planning director

After more than three decades with the City of Newark, Planning and Development director Maureen Feeney Roser has announced her retirement, effective January 31. A nationwide search is underway to identify a replacement.

“Maureen has been an integral member of our management team for the past five years as a director, but has served the residents and businesses of Newark well for over 30 years,” said city manager Carol Houck. “Her passion for downtown Newark sparked a revitalization that is still being realized today and is matched by her unwavering professionalism and deep personal knowledge of every mile of our city. She will be greatly missed, but we wish her well in her retirement.”

Feeney Roser began working for the city as a planner in 1985. In 1998, she was named assistant director of planning and development and administrator of the newly-established Downtown Newark Partnership – a role she held for 14 years before being promoted to director in 2012.

Prior to her time with the city, Feeney Roser held various positions, including serving as a planner with the Division of Aging for the State of Delaware, where she developed a State directory of services for senior citizens.

“The City of Newark has been my second home for more than three decades,” said Feeney Roser. “I’m extremely proud of the significant progress and improvements we’ve realized during that time and I’m grateful to the dedicated staff and scores of volunteers who played integral roles in each success. I can begin my retirement without hesitation knowing the City will continue to flourish due to the men and women who work for the City, the residents who passionately advocate for their hometown and the businesses who develop and grow their businesses here. Newark is a truly unique place and I feel blessed to have been part of it for so many years.”