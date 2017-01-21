January 21, 2017 by

DuPont highlights ink offerings at trade show

DuPont Advanced Printing  highlighted its  digital ink offerings for textile printing during the ISS  trade show in Long Beach, CA this weekend.

DuPont will showcase its recently launched DuPont  Artistri Xite S1500 dye sublimation ink.  The ink is now available for original equipment manufacturers and printers. It offers product consistency, jetting reliability and color print performance for printing on polyester textile substrates, a release stated.  

DuPont will feature Artistri  Brite inks for the direct-to-garment  market.

In 2016, DuPont Advanced Printing announced the launch of improved DuPont  Artistri  inks that will deliver brighter colors, shorter production cycles and higher production throughput for direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll digital printing.

DuPont Advanced Printing supplies the printing and package printing industries. 

DuPont  Cyrel  is one of the world’s leading flexographic plate-making systems in digital and conventional formats.

For more information, visit http://cyrel.com/na or http://artistri.dupont.com

