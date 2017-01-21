DuPont highlights ink offerings at trade show

DuPont Advanced Printing highlighted its digital ink offerings for textile printing during the ISS trade show in Long Beach, CA this weekend.

DuPont will showcase its recently launched DuPont Artistri Xite S1500 dye sublimation ink. The ink is now available for original equipment manufacturers and printers. It offers product consistency, jetting reliability and color print performance for printing on polyester textile substrates, a release stated.

DuPont will feature Artistri Brite inks for the direct-to-garment market.

In 2016, DuPont Advanced Printing announced the launch of improved DuPont Artistri inks that will deliver brighter colors, shorter production cycles and higher production throughput for direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll digital printing.

DuPont Advanced Printing supplies the printing and package printing industries.

DuPont Cyrel is one of the world’s leading flexographic plate-making systems in digital and conventional formats.

For more information, visit http://cyrel.com/na or http://artistri.dupont.com