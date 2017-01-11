Downtown revitalization program awards $3.56 million in grants

Gov. Jack Markell and the Delaware State Housing Authority announced on Tuesday announced new downtown revitalization projects in Harrington, Milford, Dover, Smyrna, and Wilmington will receive $3.56 million in grant funding through Delaware’s Downtown Development Districts program.

The announcement was made in Milford.

Since the first grant awards in April 2015, the DDD program has been a catalyst for private investment in Delaware’s downtowns. With the most recent awards, $17.7 million in grants through the program leveraged $329 million in private investment in designated downtown districts in all three counties.

“The DDD program has been a central part of our efforts to revitalize Delaware’s downtown business districts and drive private investment in our towns and cities. In just two years, the DDD program has leveraged dramatic private investment in a wide variety of projects.” said Markell. “Encouraging private investment that also revitalizes our downtown business districts and surrounding neighborhoods is the goal of the DDD program, and we’re thrilled that it has been so successful.”

In January 2015, Governor Markell designated the downtown areas of Seaford, Dover, and Wilmington as Delaware’s first three Downtown Development Districts. To incentivize development, applicants receiving DDD grants are eligible for up to 20 percent of their construction costs in the form of a rebate. Grants are awarded only when projects are complete.

Local incentives are also available. In August 2016, Governor Markell officially designated five new Downtown Development Districts – in Smyrna, Harrington, Milford, Georgetown and Laurel.”