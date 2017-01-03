Dover Federal breaks ground on Air Force Base branch

Dover Federal Credit Union held a ground-breaking ceremony with the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce to celebrate work on a new Dover Air Force Base Branch.

Dover Federal Credit Union was first chart-red in 1958 by a handful of Air Force and civilian workers at Dover Air Force Base. Since 1958, Dover Federal has had a presence on the base as it grew into a statewide credit union.

Construction got under way last month, with a projected date of completion of July 2017.

Dover Federal CEO Chaz Rzewnicki stated that “being able to expand the branch is a symbol of not only our growth but of the continued commitment to better serve our military by making them the top priority.”

Dover Federal Credit Union is the largest credit unions in the state of Delaware, with a membership of more than 45,000.

Dover Federal has been named the 2015 Air Force Credit Union of the ore Year and serves the community with branch locations in Smyrna, New Castle, Milford, and Dover, including a branch at Dover Air Force Base.

Further information is available at www.doverfcu.com.