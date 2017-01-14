January 14, 2017 by

Dover AFB loses bid to host new generation of tankers

A Pegasus tanker refuels a C17 transport jet. Dover Air Force Base lost out on a bid to have the tanker join its C17 and C5 transport fleet.

Dover Air Force base lost out in a bid to be the home of  tanker aircraft

The Air Force News Service  reported that Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Travis Air Force Base, California, were selected as  preferred locations for the next two KC-46A Pegasus bases.  

Both bases are now home to KC10 tanker aircraft, a military version of the DC10 jumbo  jet, which  has disappeared from airline fleets. Some DC10s are being used for freight service. 

“Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst and Travis AFB were chosen as the next two active-duty-led KC-46A bases because they meet all operational mission requirements at the best value for the Air Force and the American taxpayer and support our tanker recapitalization strategy,” said Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James. “It is absolutely essential that we continue investing in the next generation of tanker aircraft so we have the aircraft necessary to maintain the nation’s global reach for years to come.” 

Fairchild Air Force Base , Washington, and Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, will be considered as reasonable alternatives during the environmental impact analysis process which  is  required before a final basing decision is made.

The new aircraft are not expected to be available until 2019 at the recently selected bases. 

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Comments are closed.