Dover AFB loses bid to host new generation of tankers

Dover Air Force base lost out in a bid to be the home of tanker aircraft

The Air Force News Service reported that Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Travis Air Force Base, California, were selected as preferred locations for the next two KC-46A Pegasus bases.

Both bases are now home to KC10 tanker aircraft, a military version of the DC10 jumbo jet, which has disappeared from airline fleets. Some DC10s are being used for freight service.

“Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst and Travis AFB were chosen as the next two active-duty-led KC-46A bases because they meet all operational mission requirements at the best value for the Air Force and the American taxpayer and support our tanker recapitalization strategy,” said Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James. “It is absolutely essential that we continue investing in the next generation of tanker aircraft so we have the aircraft necessary to maintain the nation’s global reach for years to come.”

Fairchild Air Force Base , Washington, and Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, will be considered as reasonable alternatives during the environmental impact analysis process which is required before a final basing decision is made.

The new aircraft are not expected to be available until 2019 at the recently selected bases.