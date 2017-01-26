Flesh & Blood IPA, Dogfish Head’s newest year-round brew, began shipping nationally on January 16.

The brew is exclusively available in six-pack cans, Flesh & Blood, an India Pale Ale, is crafted with orange peel, lemon flesh, and an aromatic blood orange juice.The off-centered heritage of Dogfish Head brew making is founded

“Because we derive flavors and aromas from actual fruits you would recognize at your local farmers market and not jugs or buckets of flavoring created in a laboratory, you will not see statements like ‘brewed with natural flavors, that recently’ or ‘natural flavors added’ on our labels,” says Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head CEO.

A Dogfish Head released noted that annual culinary studies from the National Restaurant Association demonstrate that consumers continue to be passionate about fruit-infused, all-natural beers.

“We’ve been experimenting with fruit and citrus IPA’s since 1996 when we released Aprihop, an IPA brewed with apricots,” Calagione says. The India Pale Ale is the biggest craft beer style in America and the most popular breakout subset style in the fruit IPA. “We think the fruit IPA category will surge the fastest in 2017 and we are proud of Dogfish Head’s innovator position in this realm”, says Calagione.

After relatively flat sales in the past year or so, Dogfish Head plans to resume its growth with a new canning line, brands like Fresh & Blood and a modest expansion of its sales territory.

To find locations that sell the brew, log on to www.dogfish.com/brewery/fishfinder.

###