Doctor’s license suspended after drug lab is found in MD home

Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock and the state Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline suspended the Delaware medical license of Eva C. Dickinson, following ithe suspension of her Maryland medical license last month in connection with alleged drug-related criminal activity.

A filing related to the matters alleged that a drug lab and gun were found in her home in Caroline County, MD.

Bullock and the board considered criminal charges by the Maryland State Police outlined in a complaint filed with the board by the Delaware Department of Justice.

Dickinson practiced primarily in Delaware at “Cutting Edge Treatment Center,” a pain-management practice in Harrington, and previously at “Compassionate Pain Management,” with locations in Dover and Seaford. See copy of order below.

The suspension of Dickinson will remain in effect for a period of 60 days, during which time disciplinary hearings will be held or the final disposition for this individual will take place.

As the result of a hearing, the Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline has the authority to impose disciplinary sanctions up to and including revocation of a practitioner’s license or certification.

The licensure status of Ms. Dickinson has been updated on the Division of Professional Regulation’s online license verification service.