DiSabatino Construction marks its 35th anniversary

DiSabatino Construction Company marked its 35th anniversary at an event late last year.

Company founder and President, Larry DiSabatino, spoke at the event and discussed the company’s accomplishments.

Over the past 35 years, the company has completed over $900 million in work. Some customers have been with DiSabatino since its inception, and new customers are added every year, he noted.

Larry DiSabatino is a fourth generation contractor in Delaware. After World War II, Larry’s father, Anthony, along with his brothers and brother-in-law operated DiSabatino and Raniere Construction Company.

Larry’s grandfather, Arthur, along with his brothers and Larry’s great-grandfather, Ernesto, came to America and started Ernest DiSabatino and Sons in 1908. Larry continued the family’s role in construction by founding DiSabatino Construction Company on April 20, 1981. Now, Larry’s sons, Michael, Jeffrey, and Kevin, members of the fifth generation of DiSabatinos in the construction business, are very involved in leading the organization.

The contractor has received the News Journal’s Readers’ Choice Award for Builder and Developer of the Year six times. DiSabatino has also been recognized as a Superstar in Business by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and has won numerous local and national safety, quality, and community service awards.

In 2005, Larry DiSabatino was recognized as the Entrepreneur of the Year by the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce.

Community activities include the American Cancer Society, the Delaware Community Foundation, the Cancer Support Community of Delaware, the Ministry of Caring, and the American Heart Association. Further information is available at www.disabatino.com