DiFonzo Bakery heading back to Little Italy

DiFonzo Bakery is moving back to its long-time location in Wilmington’s Little Italy neighborhood at 812 N. Union St.

The family announced in a social media post that the move will take place in spring of 2017 with the current store at 724 Old DuPont Road in Elsmere closing its doors.

A few years after closing the Union Street location, the family opened the Old DuPont Road bakery in 2013.

The previous occupant of the Union Street site, Black Lab Breads, closed in 2015.

The move is also good news for Wilmington’s Little Italy neighborhood, which has seen the loss of a number of long-time businesses over the years. There was also criticism that the neighborhood had been ignored over the years in favor of redevelopment of downtown and the Riverfront.

There was also criticism that the neighborhood had been ignored over the years in favor of the eredevelopmentof downtown and the Riverfront.

Last year saw the reopening of Luigi Vitrone’s Pastabilities and the departure of Belgian restaurant Bistro Jacques in Little Italy.

For more on DiFonzo, check out the story below.