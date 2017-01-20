Different month, same jobless figure as rate remains at 4.3 percent

Delaware’s unemployment rate remained stuck at 4.3 percent in December, the Delaware Department of Labor reported.

The state reported 20,300 unemployed Delawareans in December 2016 compared to 23,000 in December 2015. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December 2016, up from 4.6 percent in November 2016. In December 2015 the U.S. unemployment rate was 5.percent, while Delaware’s rate was 4.9 percent. In December 2016, seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment was 458,500 down from 459,900 in November 2016. Since December 2015, Delaware’s total nonfarm jobs have increased by 2,900, up 0.6 percent. Nationally, jobs during that period increased 1.4 percent.

The figures are subject to revision and adjustments are commonplace.

See full report below.

For example, retail employment was reported to be down by 2,800. While grocery and other stores have closed, other retail operations have opened. Still, it is possible that online retailing is beginning to take a toll on seasonal and full-time jobs.

Last year, retail employment also showed a decline. However, as more solid figures came in, the number of jobs was revised upward.

The monthly report took a look at wage increases and suggested that the rate of growth may be slowing down. That is not good news for the state, which has seen sluggish income tax revenues that have contributed to an estimated $350 million budget gap.