DelDOT readies crews for expected light snowfall

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced plans to deal with an expected nuisance snowfall that could bring an inch or two to the state.

DelDOT crews will initially apply salt when the snow begins to fall, and if there is enough snow, crews will switch to plowing operations.

Crews spent Wednesday and Thursday pre-treating all of the state’s primary and secondary roads with brine, a salt and water mixture.

The following are overnight plans were announced for each county:

New Castle -; a portion of the crews will continue working this evening, and all crews will be reporting at 10 p.m.

Kent County -; All crews will be reporting at 8 p.m. tonight

Sussex County-Starting at 9 p.m., half of the crews will be reporting for work, and all of the crews will be on duty by midnight.

A growing roster of weather blogs have warned about higher snowfall totals, but the National Weather Service and other mainstream sources have stuck with an inch or two accumulation.