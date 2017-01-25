DelawareCAN to advocate for high-quality education for all

Founder and executive director Atnre Alleyne announced the launch of DelawareCAN: The Delaware Campaign for Achievement Now.

Alleyne said DelawareCAN is a grassroots education nonprofit organization that will advocate for a high-quality education for all Delaware students.

On of the areas of focus will be more transparent information on the quality of schools, according to the group’s website.

He continued, “At DelawareCAN, we will engage a diversity of voices to advocate for education policies that truly benefit our communities. And we will work directly with policymakers and with legislators to ensure the education system we have is the the type our children deserve. We will need a grassroots movement, if we are ever to realize the promise of a Delaware public education system that that prepares every Delaware student for life success and is an engine of social and economic mobility.”

DelawareCAN is a branch of 50CAN: The 50-State Campaign for Achievement Now.