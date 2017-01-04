Delaware Tech grant to be celebrated on Friday

U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Gov.-Elect John Carney will be at Delaware Technical Community College’s Orlando J. George Campus in Stanton on Friday to announce a $3.5 million America’s Promise Grant Award from the U.S. Department of Labor.to the school.

The grant will fund tuition for 600 students to complete Delaware Tech Certificate programs in information technology and Advanced Manufacturing over the next four years.

Key grant partners include Delaware Department of Labor, Jobs for the Future, Delaware Department of Education, Delaware Economic Development Office, and Delaware Workforce Development Board.

The America’s Promise Grant program was designed to create or expand regional partnerships between employers, economic development, workforce development, community colleges, training programs, K-12 education systems and community-based organizations that make a commitment – or a “promise” – to provide a pipeline of workers to fill existing job openings, meet existing employer needs for expansion, fuel the talent needs of entrepreneurs, and attract more jobs from overseas.