3 Delaware physicians lose pain medication prescribing privileges for 6 months

Following the recommendations from the state’s Controlled Substances Advisory Committee, Delaware Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock has suspended pain medication prescribing privileges of three Delaware physicians.

In making this determination, Secretary Bullock and the committee considered the conclusions of an administrative hearing officer, who found that Steven Grossinger, Bruce Grossinger and Jason Brajer improperly administered pain medications to a patient with a history of substance abuse.

The hearing officer determined that the physicians failed to subject the patient to required drug screenings, failed to properly document pill counts in the patient’s chart, and continued to prescribe controlled substances with knowledge that the patient was addicted.

The physicians currently practice at Grossinger Neuropain Specialists in Wilmington and Eddystone, Pa.

The order bars the physicians from prescribing or dispensing Schedule II controlled substances for six months, including medications such as oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine, methadone and amphetamine. The suspensions are accompanied by fines of $3,000 for each physician and will be followed by a three-year probationary period, during which the physicians will submit to quarterly random audits of 10 percent of their patient charts.

The licensing status of these physicians has been updated on the Division of Professional Regulation’s online license verification service. Electronic versions of the signed suspension orders can be found here, here and here.