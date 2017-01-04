Deerhead, Pet Kare stores close at Governor’s Square, Bear

Two businesses in the Governor’s Square shopping center in Bear have closed their doors.

A sign on the door of Deerhead warned anyone with a key that equipment was owned by a restaurant supplier.

The Deerhead, which acquired the space from a franchise with a San Francisco theme, featured its well-known hot dogs as well as pizza, cheese steaks and other offerings.

Deerhead has other locations in Christiana and Maryland Avenue near Wilmington that remain open.

Pete Kare closed its location at Governor’s Square on New Year’s Eve. The retailer announced the closing on its Facebook page.

The company will continue to operate a store at Pencader Plaza on Route 72 south of Newark. The center is anchored by a Food Lion and a BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Pet Kare is best known for selling pets.

Competitors, such as Concord, Petco and Pet Smart stayed away from selling puppies and kittens, although rescue and adoption groups are hosted at special events held by the stores.

Governor’s Square has been a busy place in recent years, thanks to a new Shoprite, which drew far more customers than the previous supermarket, a Safeway store.