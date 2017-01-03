Death of Washington Street, Mikimotos, Stingray restaurant owner reported

The owner of the Washington Street Ale House and other restaurants in Delaware has passed away.

The Rehoboth Foodie website reported that Darius Mansoory died of an apparent heart attack while vacationing in Cuba.

Mansoory founded the Cherry Tree Hospitality Group, which operated the long-running Ale House near Wilmington Hospital as well as the adjacent Mikimoro’a, a pionering Japanese restaurant and sushi bar in the city.

He opened the Ale House in 1997, with the establishment flourishing over the years as other restaurants came and went.

He was in the news in the past couple of years over a long-running dispute over operating a patio at Stingray restaurant in Rehoboth. He was taken to court ordinance violations but won the case.

The battle with the city was a precursor to Rehoboth Beach Mayor Sam Cooper leading an effort to halt a renovation of the Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats. After an outcry from fans of the brewer and some city residents, the council voted to allow the project to go forward.

He also achieved national attention for his hobby of restoring objects ranging from a bomb casing to a motor scooter on the cable show, American Restoration on the History Channel.