Checkers & Rally’s to open in February in New Castle area

Checkers & Rally’s is slated to open at 1503 N. DuPont Highway New, Castle, in the second week of February.

Franchisee Hetal Christian is opening the location with her husband Nelesh.

Christian is familiar with the brand, as she worked at Checkers part time while in school for software engineering. After working in the industry and eventually owning a local hotel, she is now returning to the Checkers & Rally’s brand.

This is the second location in the state for the brand, with one store currently operating in Wilmington.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc., has 840 locations nationwide.

In recent years, the brand has been awarded several awards including Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; Top 500 by Entrepreneur Magazine; Top 10 Best Franchise Deals and “Best Drive-Thru in America” by QSR Magazine; and the “Hot! Again” award from Nation’s Restaurant News a release stated.

Checkers & Rally’s feature drive-up service with outdoor seating.