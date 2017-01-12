JPMorgan Chase makes $2 million career pathways grant to state

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) announced Delaware as one of 10 states to receive a $2 million grant to strengthen and expand career pathways for the state’s youth and adults.

These state grants, which will be distributed over the next three years, are part of the $75 million, five-year New Skills for Youth initiative developed by JPMorgan Chase.

This initiative is aimed at strengthening career-focused education starting in high school and ending with postsecondary degrees and credentials aligned with high-skill jobs.

“In Delaware this year, nearly 6,000 students in 38 of 44 public high schools are enrolled in state-model pathway programs aligned to areas of high demand in Delaware’s economy,” Gov. Jack Markell said. “This grant will support initiatives like this that are critical to preparing all students for success after high school. In the process, we will come closer to achieving our Delaware Promise, which is that by 2025 the percentage of Delawareans with a college degree or professional certificate will match the percentage of our jobs that will require one – 65 percent.”

Markell has championed the career pathways program in Delaware.

The initiative supports the development of regional career pathways that accelerate academic and technical instruction, are responsive to labor-market demand, and engage employers, a release stated. These innovative pathways are now being scaled across the state in high-demand industry sectors such

These pathways are now being scaled across the state in high-demand industry sectors such as: finance, health care, culinary and hospitality management, computer science and networking, manufacturing logistics and production, and science and engineering.

Each pathway offers high school students the opportunity to earn an industry-recognized credential, early college credit, and relevant work experience. These career pathways will be in place in all school districts in the state by the 2017-18 school year, with 38 of 44 high schools participating.

Delaware has received the New Skills for Youth grant after a rigorous review process.

The Delaware Pathways initiative is led by a steering committee, established by Governor Markell and chaired by Dr. Mark Brainard, President of Delaware Technical Community College. The steering committee includes representatives from the Delaware Department of Education, Delaware Department of Labor, Delaware Economic Development Office, Delaware Department of Health & Social Services, the Delaware State Board of Education, United Way of Delaware, Rodel Foundation of Delaware, Delaware Manufacturers Association, Easter Seals of Delaware, Local School District Representatives, and area employers such as Delmarva Power, Invista, and the law offices of Young Conaway, Stargatt, & Taylor.

“We believe strongly in the need for greater workforce experience for Delaware students, and DBREC is proud to partner with other Delaware Pathways partners in moving this work forward,” said Ernie Dianastasis, chair of the Delaware Business Roundtable Education Committee.

“We are pleased to invest in training programs here in Delaware that provide young people with the career skills they need to succeed,” said Marge Hannum, managing director, JPMorgan Chase. “These programs provide opportunities to individuals as well as growing industries.”

In recent months, Delaware has received $6.3 million in public and private support to expand career readiness programs and postsecondary opportunities for youth and adults. This includes a $3.5 million dollar grant to the Delaware Technical Community College as part of the U.S Department of Labor’s America’s Promise grant program, a $800,000 dollar grant to the Delaware Department of Labor as part of the ApprenticeshipUSA state expansion program, and, now, a $1.95 million grant to the Delaware Department of Education as part of the New Skills for Youth initiative.