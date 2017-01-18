Carney’s 1st executive order calls for work on economic development partnership

Gov. John Carney’s first executive order as governor calls for a possible restructuring of the Delaware Economic Development Office (DEDO) with the goal of a development of a public/private partnership.

The partnership had been a key recommendation in a report from the Delaware Business Roundtable, which pointed to successful public/private partnerships in other states.

The executive order comes with support from legislative leaders from both parties in the General Assembly.

In opinion pieces, Delaware Business Now had also pointed to such partnerships. One that has operated for decades to the north of Delaware is privately run Chester County Economic Development Council has emerged as a hotspot for pharmaceutical and other technology companies. Chester County has emerged as a hotspot for pharmaceutical and other technology companies.

Carney has also held off on the appointment of the Secretary of the Delaware Economic Development Office pending a decision on the agency. He said current DEDO Director Bernice Whaley will remain at the post while the working group comes up with a report.

The order calls for the formation of a public/private working group to develop the partnership that aims to “attract more growing and fledgling companies to the state and to build a stronger entrepreneurial community.”

Members from both parties of the General Assembly will be appointed to the group. The director of the Delaware Economic Development Office would also be a member of the working group, as would members of the business community appointed by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.

The order gives the group until early April to produce a report with policy recommendations.

DEDO is one of the state’s smallest agencies and also handles tourism marketing in the state. Several years ago, DEDO lost its global trade office to the Department of State.

A copy of the executive order is below:

