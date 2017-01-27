Carney announces “budget reset” conversations

Governor John Carney on Thursday announced plans to meet with members of the public on Delaware’s budget during “Budget Reset” conversations

Together with members of the General Assembly, Governor Carney will listen to ideas from Delawareans on how to address Delaware’s structural budget challenges. The first schedule of is below. Members of the public can also offer ideas online.

The meetings will be hosted by legislators from both parties.

“It’s time to solve Delaware’s budget challenges — we need to stop kicking the can down the road,” said Carney. “My team will work with Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly on a long-term budget solution. But we must also listen to members of the public, and gather ideas from Delawareans who balance budgets every day at home and in their businesses. I look forward to the conversations and encourage all Delawareans to contribute their ideas.”

“Having done constituent coffees for almost 17 years in a row, I’m happy to have Governor Carney be the first Governor to join us for coffee and conversation!” said Senate Minority Whip Greg Lavelle, R-north Wilmington.

“We can’t solve these budget problems in Dover alone,” said Representative Paul Baumbach, (D-Newark). “We have to get out into the community to discuss solutions and listen to one another, and these dialogues that Gov. Carney is planning will help move Delaware forward.”

Those interested can visit governor.delaware.gov/BudgetReset or email BudgetReset@state.de.us to contribute their ideas on the budget.

Schedule

January 30 – Timothy’s on the Riverfront, Wilmington, with Representative Stephanie T. Bolden

February 15 – Drip Café, Hockessin, with Senator David Sokola

February 21 – Drip Café, Hockessin, with Senator Greg Lavelle

February 22 – Downtown Dover Partnership, Dover, with Senator Brian Bushweller

February 22 – TELE-TOWN HALL

March 1 – Nanticoke Senior Center, Seaford, with Representative Daniel Short

April 5 – Café Gelato, Newark, with Representative Paul Baumbach

The state faces a $350 million shortfall and the possibility of gridlock if Republicans take control of the State Senate and take a hard line. However, a balanced budget is required in the state, which covets its blue chip rating for its debt.

Question marks include the probable repeal of the Affordable Care Act, with President Trump and Congress moving toward “repeal and replace” legislation.

A special election for a seat vacated by Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long is slated for February.