Businesses show interest in Milford Memorial Hospital property

Bayhealth is looking for ideas on redeveloping the current Milford Memorial Hosptial campus

“It’s easy to see the work underway off Route 1 on the health campus project, but behind the scenes, the redevelopment of the Clarke Avenue Facility is also a top priority for Bayhealth,” said Bayhealth CEO Terry Murphy.

With the help of redevelopment firm Trammell Crow, Bayhealth held exploratory meetings over the last year to engage community members, business owners, key stakeholders, city officials, and other interested parties to re-imagine the future of the Clarke Avenue site.

According to Trammell Crow, community groups and officials would like the Clarke Avenue Facility to attract users or businesses that would create jobs and strengthen Milford’s economic future. Higher education was on many people’s wish lists, as well as senior housing, skilled nursing care, assisted living, affordable apartments, a 55+ residential community, and local business expansion, A Bayhealth release stated.

“As a result of the exploratory meetings, Trammell Crow has engaged with 19 businesses that operate in almost all of the industries suggested by community groups,” said Murphy. Several of these businesses have expressed interest in exploring opportunities at the facility.

Currently, Bayhealth is in the process of evaluating and working with the city of Milford to determine the next best steps for the future of the hospital site.

“It remains important to note that this is a multi-phase, multi-year process. Redevelopment cannot fully begin until after the new health campus opens in 2019,” Murphy said.

Visit ImagineDE.com for progress reports on the Clarke Avenue Facility and the new health campus project. Community members are encouraged to sign-up for updates related to the projects.