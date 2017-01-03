Business people: Jan. 3, 2017

Bancroft Construction announced the promotion of Mike Petka to Vice President of Preconstruction Services effective January 1. He joined Bancroft Construction in February 2000.

As a Project Executive, Petka repeatedly demonstrated his leadership skills while leading several successful projects that include but are not limited to; the Christiana Care Freestanding Emergency Department in Middletown, P.S. DuPont Middle School Renovation, AstraZeneca Child Development Center, and Baltz Elementary School, a release stated.

M. Davis names MacMillan to Business Development Manager

M. Davis & Sons, Inc., a woman-owned, fifth generation industrial construction company, has promoted long-term manager Christina MacMillan to Business Development Manager.

MacMillan, who joined M. Davis & Sons in 1998 as an Accounting Agent has since risen steadily through the ranks, most recently serving as the company’s Controller and Manager of Supplier Diversity. She will now oversee the 145-year-old company’s business development and marketing operations.

MacMillan will continue in her role as Manager of Supplier Diversity. Recently MacMillan graduated with the Leadership Delaware Class of 2016. Leadership Delaware (LDI) is a tenth month program that mentors young Delawareans to excel as leaders in community, non-profit, political and professional roles.

“Christina is an accomplished business professional who has been an enthusiastic and dependable contributor on my management team for many years,” said Peggy Del Fabbro, CEO. “Her dedication to M. Davis is commendable. She brings an accounting mindset to help our organization analyze the opportunities and contribute to the strategic planning for future growth.”

A resident of Newark, MacMillan earned her BS in Business Administration and MBA from Goldey-Beacom College.

Delaware College of Art and Design names trustee

The Delaware College of Art and Design Board of Trustees has selected Thomas J. Shopa, who has been a DCAD trustee for six years, as its chair for the 2016-18 term. Shopa succeeds R. Thorpe Moeckel, who had served as chair since June 2010.

Before retiring as a partner from BDO USA, a global professional services firm, Shopa was managing partner at McBride Shopa, an accounting and management consulting firm he co-founded in 1978.

In addition to his service to DCAD, which began in December 2010, Shopa is a member and a past chair of the Delaware Community Foundation Board of Trustees.

He also chairs the Wilmington Economic Financial Advisory Council and serves on the boards of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council and the William P. Frank Scholarship Fund. He had been treasurer of DCAD’s Board of Trustees since 2014.

Nemours names Manning to government relations post

Nemours Children’s Health System recently named Chris Manning as Director of Delaware Valley Government Relations. In his new role, he is responsible for building and maintaining relationships with elected officials and government agencies in support of Nemours’ work in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Manning began his career in public affairs with the American Heart Association’s Pennsylvania/Delaware Affiliate and went on to serve in the Administration of New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, first as Senior Legislative Representative in the Office of the Mayor and then as Assistant Commissioner for Intergovernmental Affairs for the New York City Health Department.

Upon returning to Delaware, he joined the Delaware Health Information Network (DHIN) as Director of External Affairs, before being hired by Nemours in 2011 as Senior Manager, Public & Media Relations

Beebe Healthcare announces certification

The American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Inc. (ABPN), has announced that Abraham Scheer, MD, received Brain Injury Medicine certification.

Scheer, Director of Neurology/Stroke Services at Beebe Healthcare, is a Diplomate of The American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and The American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He also is Board Certified in both Adult Neurology with Special Qualifications in Child Neurology.

He joined Beebe Healthcare in 2009 with the goal of leading the hospital in an effort to attain stroke center certification. In 2010, Beebe went on to attain certification from the Joint Commission as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center. That certification means that Beebe provides a nationally recognized standard of care that fosters the best possible outcomes for stroke sufferers.

Scheer, in becoming Board certified in Brain Injury Medicine, completed rigorous training and achieved the gold standard in each of the six core competencies of patient care, medical knowledge, interpersonal and communication skills, professionalism, systems-based practice, and practice-based learning and improvement to practice quality specialized medicine in Brain Injury Medicine.

CruiseOne names Cardaneo to council

CruiseOne recently appointed franchise owner and Long Neck, DE. resident Bob Cardaneo to the CruiseOne Advisory Council for a three-year term.

The Advisory Council provides advice and guidance to CruiseOne senior management on matters relating to franchise owners in the areas of operational procedures, systems analysis, marketing ventures and venues.

As part of World Travel Holdings CruiseOne offers consumers the lowest possible pricing on cruise and land vacations through its relationships with every major cruise line and many tour operators.

Shore Bancshares employee reaches milestone

Shore Bancshares recognized Debbie Thomas for 25 years of dedicated service. Thomas joined the Stevensville Branch of Shore United Bank (formerly CNB) December 12, 1991 as a Teller.

She held various positions at Shore United Bank, a member of Shore Bancshares community of companies also serving as a Senior Teller and Loan Processor to her present role at Shore Bancshares as Loan Services Representative in Loan Operations. She is responsible for answering incoming calls from customers and checking loan documents for completion and accuracy.