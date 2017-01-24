Business people: Jan. 24, 2016

Delaware 87ers name revenue officer

The Delaware 87ers today that the team has named Doug Hine as Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Hine most recently served as Chief Revenue Office for the Albany Devils, American Hockey League affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, and brings with him a decade of front office experience in professional sports.

In his role, Hine will oversee all revenue generation for the Sevens, and will lead the team’s ticket sales and business development departments. During his tenure in Albany, Hine drove the acquisition of more than 200 new full season ticket holders, over 150 new plan holders, a 15-percent growth in corporate partnerships and helped Albany finish in the top five in the AHL in new business.

A graduate of West Chester University, Hine began his career in professional sports as an inside sales representative for the New Jersey Devils in 2008. Hine rose through the Devils organization over the next eight years and was named Senior Manager, Business Development in 2015 before joining the minor league franchise in Albany as CRO.

DSU Board of Trustees names McGuiness

The DSU Board of Trustees swore in Kathy McGuiness as its newest board member during its Jan. 19 public meeting, bringing the board back up to its full 15-person membership.

McGuiness is a governor’s appointee, representing the last DSU board appointment by Delaware Gov. Jack Markell. She succeeds James “Jim” W. Stewart III, whose term expired on Aug. 31.

A native Delawarean, McGuiness is a businesswoman and elected public servant who resides in Rehoboth Beach, Del. She owned and operated the Rehoboth Pharmacy from 1994-2002, and a retail business in Rehoboth from 2003 to 2010.

In 1997, McGuiness was the recipient of that year’s Delaware Pharmacist’s Bowl of Hygeia Award in recognition of her outstanding community service. In 1999 she received the Delaware Business and Professional Women’s “Businesswoman of the Year.”

She was the founding president of the national award-winning nonprofit Rehoboth Beach Main Street. In 2001, her efforts were recognized by then-Gov. Tom Carper as the state’s “Tourism Person of the Year.” She is credited with being instrumental in the development of Rehoboth Beach as a year-round tourist destination.

She has served for the last 15 years as an elected Rehoboth Beach commissioner.

Nanticoke Health Services welcomes Parr

Nanticoke Health Services welcomed Gregory Parr, MSN, CRNP to its palliative care program.

Parr received his Master of Science in Applied Behavioral Science and in Nursing from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. For over 35 years, he has worked in various clinical settings and has experience in Adult Primary Care, HIV, Community Health, Home Health and Critical Care. He is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association.

Federal Reserve Bank names council members

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has appointed three new members to its Economic and Community Advisory Council (ECAC), a committee that informs the Bank’s senior leadership team about emerging issues and market conditions in the Third Federal Reserve District and nationwide. The new members are Terri Kelly, president and CEO of W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.; Sharmain Matlock-Turner, president and CEO of the Urban Affairs Coalition; and Donald F. Schwarz, vice president, program, for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Saint Francis Healthcare names HR officer

Saint Francis Healthcare welcomed Donna Campbell, SPHR, SHRM-SCP to the senior leadership team as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. She will also serve on Trinity Health’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Human Resource Council, which offers support and expertise to the local hospitals in the region.

With more than 20 years of experience in the human resources field, she brings a broad range of for-profit and not-for-profit business acumen and executive-level expertise. She will be responsible for the strategic and operational leadership of Human Resources at Saint Francis.

Prior to joining Saint Francis, Campbell served as the Director of Human Resources for the American Board of Internal Medicine. As a graduate of Temple University, she is now enrolled in a Master’s program at the Pennsylvania State University’s Great Valley campus and currently serves on the Legislative Affairs Committee of the Southeastern PA Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Dover International Speedway promotions

Two longtime senior directors at Dover International Speedway have been promoted to assistant vice president positions, track officials announced today.

Gary Camp will serve as Dover International Speedway’s new Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Camp, who began his career at Dover International Speedway in 2004, will oversee planning and implementation of the track’s marketing and communications efforts, including advertising strategies, media relations, internal and external customer communications and social media.

Rob Lofland will serve as Dover International Speedway’s new Assistant Vice President of Business Development. Lofland, who started his Dover International Speedway career in 2000, has been instrumental in securing many of the sponsors and partners that play a critical role in the Monster Mile’s two NASCAR tripleheader weekends each year.

Wohlsen names special projects director

Wohlsen Construction Company announced that Larry M. Getz has joined the firm as Director of Special Projects in its Wilmington, office. Getz will provide leadership and direction for the region’s special projects team.

Getz is a graduate of Drexel University, and is a member of the US Green Building Council as a LEED® Green Associate. He has worked in the construction industry for over three decades on dozens of successful projects across a variety of markets. Throughout his career, he has served in several roles including estimator, business development manager, senior project manager, director of preconstruction, project executive, and vice president of operations. He was also the founder, owner, and president of a general contracting company and has served the community as a Certified New Jersey State Firefighter.

