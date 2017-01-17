Business people: Jan. 17, 2017

The Delaware State Chamber announced that Nicholas P. Lambrow, president of Delaware Division and Senior Vice President of M&T Bank, Inc., and Robert F. (Rob) Rider, Jr., President of O. A. Newton, were voted onto the Board of Directors.

The following business leaders were elected to the Board of Governors of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce: Greg Balance, Diamond Technologies; Robert A. Book II, Delaware Electric Cooperative; Stuart Comstock-Gay, Delaware Community Foundation; José Dominguez, Delaware City Refining Company; Jeffrey Garland, University of Delaware; Jason D. Gonzalez, DuPont; Glen Gray, CAI; Vera Holmes, Ashland; Bryan B. Horsey, Bloom Energy Corporation; Nicholas A. Moriello, R.H.U., Health Insurance Associates; Mac Nagaswami, Carvertise; Robert W. Perkins, Brandywine Public Strategies; Greg Smith, The Chemours Company; and Michael D. Waite, Blood Bank of Delmarva.

Outgoing Board of Directors members are Donald Fulton of George J. Weiner Associates and Chad Moore of The Bellmoor Inn & Spa.

Shore United Bank names SVP

Shore United Bank announced that Jennifer Joseph has joined the company as their Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer.

She will be responsible for managing the Retail Banking Division of the banks 18 branch locations in Maryland and Delaware. She will assist with managing the retail branch staff while assisting to develop and implement objectives that align with the company’s overall strategic goals.

Prior to joining Shore United Bank, Joseph worked at PNC for 29 years, as their Market Executive for the Eastern Shore. In her previous position, she provided leadership and oversight to nine counties including Sussex County, Delaware, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia, including various business lines to enhance financial services delivery channels.

In addition to her professional responsibilities, she serves on the Board of Children & Families First of Delaware, and is actively involved with Beebe Medical Foundation in Delaware.

Wilmington City Council appointments

City Council President Hanifa Shabazz announced the appointments of Gary Fullman as Chief of Staff, Marchelle Basnight as Chief Financial Officer & Policy Advisor, Maribel Seijo as City Clerk, David Karas as Legislative & Policy Director, and Antoine Oakley as Director of Communications.

President Shabazz has also announced the following key staff appointments: Jordan Hines, Legislative & Policy Analyst; Andrea Queen, Legislative Aide/Deputy City Clerk; Traci Owens, Executive Administrative Assistant; Ivan Thomas, WITN Station Manager; Paul Kennard, Production Supervisor; Paul Colsey, Senior Producer/Director; Yesenia Taveras, Senior Producer/Director; Franchon Beeks, Producer/Director; Lorener Wooten, Producer/Director; and Saquan Stimpson, Producer/Editor.

Delaware Tech director named

Christine Gillan has been appointed to the position of director of strategic communication in the Office of the President of Delaware Technical Community College. In her new role she will lead the College’s government, community, media, and public relations initiatives.

She joined the college in 2011 and most recently served as the director of communication and planning at the Jack F. Owens Campus in Georgetown. Prior to her career at Delaware Tech, she owned a consulting business as an organizational communication skills trainer. She also served part-time as a special projects coordinator in Governor Minner’s office and worked in public relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation for 10 years, leading the Department’s government relations as manager of the External Affairs Division.

Gillan has a bachelor’s degree in Communication from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Wilmington University. She is currently enrolled in the University of Delaware’s Doctor of Educational Leadership program.

Christiana Care names VPs

Christiana Care as hired two new vice presidents in its Department of External Affairs and a Chief Officer of Strategic Communication and Development

Karen Y. Browne has joined External Affairs as Vice President of Communications and Gordon Brownlee has joined Christiana Care as Vice President of Development.

In her new role, Browne will be responsible for leading the health system’s strategic communications, brand management and marketing, media relations, internal communications and content strategy.

Browne joins Christiana Care from DuPont, where she has served in various roles since 2000. Most recently, Browne served as global communications director for DuPont Performance Materials, and as communications manager for former CEO Ellen Kullman. Prior to DuPont, Browne worked in public relations and communications management for Shipley Associates, Inc., a Wilmington public relations firm, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware.

Brownlee joins Christiana Care from St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, DE where he served as Senior Director of Leadership Philanthropy since 2003, directing two highly successful capital campaigns, raising $27 million and $55 million respectively, and creating a culture of enhanced philanthropy at the School. As an advisor and student club leader, Brownlee worked closely with students and developed close ties with parents and alumni in Delaware and across the country.

A highly progressive, senior leader with extensive experience in capital, annual and planned giving programs, and in building successful development teams, Brownlee will lead Christiana Care’s philanthropic and fundraising efforts.

Drewry Nash Fennell, Esq., will join Christiana Care Health System as Chief Officer of Strategic Communication and Development.

Fennell currently serves as Chief of Staff in the office of Delaware Gov. Jack Markell where she oversees the work of 16 Cabinet secretaries and other senior staff. Fennell has also served as Policy Director, Deputy Chief of Staff, and Policy Advisor in Markell’s office.

As a Delaware attorney, Fennell has more than 15 years of senior management experience in government and non-profit agencies, guiding policy positions, communications strategies, and fundraising. Additionally, she has extensive experience working with both appointed and volunteer boards of directors throughout Delaware.

Fennell received her law degree from Rutgers School of Law in Camden, NJ and her undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware in Newark, DE.

Delaware Community Foundation VP named

The Delaware Community Foundation welcomed Joan Hoge-North as the new vice president for philanthropy.

Before joining the DCF, Hoge-North was the director of museum services at the Hagley Museum and Library. During her career, Hoge-North also has served as the chief executive officer at the Delaware Historical Society, executive director at the Historical Society of Talbot County, collections manager at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, and project review support at the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Hoge-North has a long history of community engagement. She is currently president of the Forum for Executive Women and a member of the board of the Rotary Club of Wilmington.

Hoge-North has a bachelor’s of fine arts/textile design from East Carolina University, a master’s degree in art history/museum studies from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a certificate in leadership for community engagement from Noyce Leadership Institute.

Landmark Science & Engineering appointments

The board of directors of Landmark Science & Engineering announced that principal Keith A. Rudy, P.E., LEED AP has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Ted C. Williams was reappointed by Governor Jack Markell to serve a third three‐year term on Delaware’s Council on Transportation (COT).

Keith Rudy, P.E., LEED AP, a registered engineer in Delaware and New Jersey, will serve as EVP with Landmark’s officers: Chairman Bruce J. Tease, President Ted C. Williams, and Secretary/Treasurer Helen V. Apostolico. During his seven years with the firm he has served as Director of Sciences and Water Resources Engineering and VP of Operations, and he will continue with these areas of responsibility. Rudy has a B.S degrees in Civil Engineering and Engineering and Public Policy from Carnegie Mellon University, along with 24 years of experience in civil engineering, has given him a broad exposure to the fields of environmental, geotechnical, site/civil design, water resources, planning, and construction review.

Ted C. Williams, P.E., ExecEng, FACEC, a registered engineer in Delaware and Pennsylvania, member of the College of Fellows and former Chairman of the American Council of Engineering Co., and Landmark president, was reappointed in November to serve a third three‐year term on the Council on Transportation (COT), a nine‐ member advisory panel appointed by the State of Delaware’s Governor Jack Markell. At times he has served as acting chairman for current COT Chairman Weston “Pete” Nellius, and also served as Chairman of the DelDOT Transportation Trust Fund Task Force in 2011. He was first appointed to the COT in 2010 by then‐Governor Ruth Ann Minner.

Selander joins SeventySix Capital

SeventySix Capital announced that Whistle Sports Network’s Executive Vice President Brian Selander will be joining the group as an Entrepreneur in Residence.

As an Entrepreneur in Residence, Selander will be responsible for helping drive the vision and growth of SeventySix Capital, working with existing portfolio companies on their needs, connecting the firm to new investment opportunities, supporting due diligence on deals in flight, serving as a brand representative in public settings and helping the firm stay ahead of emerging developments across industries.

Prior to Whistle Sports, Selander served as the Chief Strategy Officer to Delaware Governor Jack Markell.

He was integral in building Silver Oak Solutions, a professional services firm that was successfully acquired by global consulting firm CGI, where Selander served as National Director in the Spend Management Solutions Practice.

Beebe Healthcare names executive director

Joseph DeRanieri, DM, MSN, RN, BCECR, has been appointed the Executive Director of Orthopaedic Services, Physical Rehabilitation Services, and Integrative Health at Beebe Healthcare.

Under this new umbrella, DeRanieri will coordinate and lead the development of strategies to grow and improve the services connecting orthopedic services, physical rehabilitation, and integrative health teams. He will also work to integrate these programs across the health system.

He completed the Doctorate of Management program at the Institute for Advanced Studies and Colorado Technical University in 2008. He earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing at Wilmington University, and completed his nursing degree at Thomas Jefferson University.

Shah joins Bayhealth

Candice Shah, MD, recently opened Mid-Delaware Family Medicine in Dover and joined the Bayhealth Medical Staff.

Board certified in family medicine, Shah specializes in comprehensive healthcare for people of all ages. She earned her doctorate from State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. She continued her training by completing a residency in family medicine at Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington, New Jersey.

Southern Chester County Chamber names five to director posts

The Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce announced the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors. They include Heather Connolly of Operation Warm, Tony Scheivert of New Garden Township, Donald G. Sellers of Edward Jones Investments, Andrew Smith of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, and James Turner of Chester Water Authority. The appointments are effective January 2017.

Heather Connolly serves as the Director for Operation Warm, a national non-profit that provides new winter coats to children in need. Connolly is responsible for all lines of business including community programs, corporate partners, the International Association of Fire Fighters, as well as grant writing and development. In previous roles, Connolly served as the Associate Executive Director at the Kennett Area YMCA and founded the Chester County chapter of Girls on the Run and STRIDE. She also has experience in Banking Operations at Wachovia Bank, has served on the Kennett Run Board, and served a previous stint on the SCCCC Board. She also currently serves on the Kennett Education Foundation Board of Advisors.

Tony Scheivert is the Township Manager for New Garden Township and has served in this role since January 2015. Prior to joining New Garden Township, Scheivert spent 10 years with Caln Township in central Chester County. During his time with Caln, Tony served on the Board of the Downingtown-Thorndale Chamber of Commerce. In his time with New Garden Township,

Donald G. Sellers, AAMS, is a Financial Advisor with Edwards Jones Investments. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from West Chester University and received the AAMS® professional designation in 2011. Sellers previously served a three-year term on the Board of Directors of the Southern Chester County Chamber, where he chaired the Membership Committee and served on various other committees.

Andrew Smith is the Senior Program Director of Facilities and Aquatics at the Kennett Area YMCA. In addition to his duties at the YMCA, Smith is active with the Boys Scouts of America, where he has served as a leader for 12 years.

Jim Turner is the Director of Marketing for the Chester Water Authority’s Regional Development and Government Relations Team. The team provides support to municipalities and developers in the region to promote economic growth throughout Southern Chester, Western Delaware, and Lancaster Counties. He also oversees procurement opportunities to small and MBE/WBE businesses to promote local economic development.

Fox & Roach welcomes associates

Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors Greenville Home Marketing Center, welcomed Paul Mann as a sales associate. Licensed since 2015, Mann was previously with Patterson Schwartz. He serves Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors Smyrna Office, welcomed Michael A. Medley as a sales associate. Medley was previously with Keller Williams.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors Newark Office, welcomed Beth Pfaff as a sales associate. Pfaff is a member of the New Castle County Board of Realtors.