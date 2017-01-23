Burger spot to open in Newark

A growing burger chain out West Chester, PA is planning to open its newest location on Wednesday.

Buddy’s Burgers, Breasts and Fries will open at 170 E. Main St, according to a social media post.

As the name indicates, Buddy’s features the above items as well as salads, street tacos, grilled cheese sandwiches and hot dogs.

The Main Street location has struggled over the years, with tenants that have included a Tapas spot and sandwich shop.

Buddy’s got its start in West Chester and later expanded to Media, Exton and Kennett Square, PA.