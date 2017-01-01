Beebe earns certifications for stroke care

Beebe Healthcare has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.

Beebe Healthcare underwent a rigorous onsite review in 2016. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with stroke-related standards and requirements, including program management, the delivery of clinical care and performance improvement.

“Beebe Healthcare has thoroughly demonstrated the greatest level of commitment to the care of stroke patients through its Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers,” said Patrick Phelan, interim executive director, Hospital Business Development for the The Joint Commission. “We commend Beebe Healthcare for becoming a leader in stroke care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for stroke patients in its community.”

“We congratulate Beebe Healthcare for achieving this designation,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. “By adhering to this very specific set of treatment guidelines, Beebe Healthcare has clearly made it a priority to deliver high-quality care to all patients affected by stroke.”

Established in 2003, Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers is awarded for a two-year period to Joint Commission-accredited acute care hospitals.

Stroke is the number four cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.