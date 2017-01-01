Bayhealth Occupational Health opens office in Milton

Bayhealth Occupational Health will open its newest location in Milton.

Bayhealth Occupational Health Milton, which opens its doors on Jan. 3, will offer the same services as the existing Dover and Milford locations, including physical examinations, drug testing, workers’ compensation injury treatment, and immunizations.

“Bayhealth is excited to serve the needs of the employers and employees of Sussex County,” said Senior Director of Bayhealth Outpatient Services Deanna L. Rigby. “Our physicians and staff have many years of Occupational Health experience and are ready to collaborate with businesses to create a healthier workforce.”

The new location at 632 Mulberry St., is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Bayhealth Occupational Health is designed to help area employers cut their workers’ compensation insurance costs by coordinating all medical treatment and rehabilitation of injured workers to ensure optimal recovery and a quick return to work, a release stated.

It also offers pre-employment physicals and many “Wellness Programs” for companies, including cholesterol screening, vaccinations and health education seminars, and coordinates referrals for specialized treatments such as physical therapy.