Arthur Hall Insurance marks 50th anniversary

Arthur Hall Insurance, an independent, full-service firm is commemorating its 50th anniversary.

The agency noted that while two-thirds of businesses survive their first two years, and half will survive at least five years, the number falls to just one-third after 10 years. And once firms reach 22 years (government statistics stop there) 18 percent will still be in business.

Arthur Hall Insurance President Jim Denham believes longevity comes from looking ahead. “We want to help protect clients for the next 50 years,” says Denham. “That means always understanding where new risks are coming from, such as cyber liability and social media, and having the right products to help our clients mitigate them. That’s the value we bring as a professional partner.”

Denham continued, “The company’s dramatic evolution has really happened within the past 10 years or so,” says Denham. “We expanded our regional footprint to include offices in Delaware and New Jersey. We made major investments in facilities, talent, and continuing education, and added to our growing list of practice specialties to better serve our clients.” In addition to general commercial and personal lines of business, Arthur Hall Insurance specializes in nonprofit organizations, technology, life sciences and customized personal insurance programs.

Licensed in more than 40 states and representing major national carriers, Arthur Hall has offices in West Chester, PA, Hockessin, and Sparta, NJ. For more information about Arthur Hall Insurance, visit arthurhall.com.