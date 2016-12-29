Year in review: Slow and steady job growth leaves many behind

The economy continued a slow, steady and sometimes baffling recovery in Delaware in 2016.

The unemployment rate, while vying with Maryland for the lowest rate in the region, could not crack the 4 percent barrier.

Help wanted signs were everywhere as companies looked for skilled and entry-level workers.

The long-running 4.3 percent jobless rate remained in place for months as job growth estimates remained volatile throughout the year, based on Delaware Department of Labor figures.

The lower rates aided older workers, many of whom found jobs after the downturn, despite the historic reluctance of younger managers and HR staff to do so.

However, in Delaware and elsewhere in the nation, there was the issue of young males not joining the workforce for reasons that include substance abuse, criminal records, dropping out of high school or simply choosing not to work.

The perceived malaise contributed to a stronger-than-expected performance in Delaware by President-Elect Donald Trump.

While Delaware remained a blue state, Trump carried both Kent and Sussex counties. The billionaire businessman also had pockets of support among white, blue collar workers, retirees, and small business owners throughout the state.

Lurking in the background were 1,700 job cuts at DuPont. However, once early retirements and other factors were taken into account, it is likely that the actual impact on total employment is moderate.

AstraZeneca also announced it was looking at relocating its North American administrative headquarters from Fairfax in north Wilmington.

No decision has been announced, although some are betting that its distribution-logistics site south of Newark is a possibility. Employment at AstraZeneca now totals about 1,500 after approaching a peak of about 5,000.

Financial services remain a key part of the economy, with demand for technology “fin-tech” workers outstripping supply. (See technology story). However, growth was modest in the key industry during 2016.

Earlier in the year, it appeared that Delaware had one of the fastest rates of job growth in the nation. Later figures showed employment growth slowing to a crawl, with categories, such as retailing, showing losses despite store openings in all three counties.

Another factor could be the shortage of workers in many areas requiring specialized skills. Figures showed construction employment down slightly from a year ago.

However, reports from the field seemed to indicate that most skilled tradespeople were working. One factor seemed to be near-boom conditions in Philadelphia as high-rise residential and commercial projects drew tradespeople from the First State.

Delaware Department of Labor officials expect the usual round of revisions in 2017 and it is possible that the job growth rate could end up close to the national average.

That is not good news, given evidence that the recovery, which is moving into the eighth year has left many behind in terms of income, with those on the bottom rung of the pay scale holding down multiple jobs.

Indeed, sluggish income growth and continuing cuts in middle management positions at big employers have held down tax revenues.

One possible sign of the lack of higher paying jobs came in reports of houses over a half a million dollars moving much slower than properties in lower price points in New Castle County.

Going into this year’s legislative session, that state is facing a budget gap that could total $350 million.

The state is dealing with sluggish revenue growth, coupled with rising Medicaid and state employee health care costs.