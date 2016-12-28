UD hotel-restaurant program founder Wise dies

Paul Wise, who founded and built the nationally known hotel and restaurant program at the University of Delaware, has died.

The program which is now part of UD’s Lerner College of Business and Economics moved students from the classroom and into practical learning settings.

The department recently earned two top 25 rankings among university hospitality programs that include such mainstays at Cornell and the University of Maryland.

Wise was able to convince UD administrators to open a student-run restaurant Vita Nova, which is now one of the top dining establishments in the region.

The department went on to use the Courtyard by Marriott on the university campus as a key tool in providing hands-on training in hospitality management. Wise had pushed for an on-campus hotel.

Wise came to UD in 1988 as founding director and chairperson of the hospitality program.

He came to UD after a career associated with the military, where he was responsible for 670 clubs and hotels and was inducted into the International Military Club Executive Association Hall of Fame.

Wise retired in 2000 from UD, with a $200,000 scholarship fund and speakers series named in his honor.

Services are to be announced.