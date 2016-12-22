December 22, 2016 by

Tech Forum celebrates season with Holiday Extraganza

David Gates

◄ Back
Picture 1 of 5

The Technology Forum of Forum held its annual Holiday Extravaganza Wednesday night at the University & Whist Club in Wilmington.

Music was provided by Tech Forum board member, management consultant, and investment banker David Gates.

The Tech Forum holds monthly educational,  information and networking events. Memberships are available to people, organizations and companies  in the technology space.

Next month’s meeting will feature  futurist and investment advisor James Lee. Lee will discuss emerging technologies  that will take hold in 2017 and beyond. 

For further information or to join the Technology Forum, click here.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Comments are closed.