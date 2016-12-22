Tech Forum celebrates season with Holiday Extraganza

The Technology Forum of Forum held its annual Holiday Extravaganza Wednesday night at the University & Whist Club in Wilmington.

Music was provided by Tech Forum board member, management consultant, and investment banker David Gates.

The Tech Forum holds monthly educational, information and networking events. Memberships are available to people, organizations and companies in the technology space.

Next month’s meeting will feature futurist and investment advisor James Lee. Lee will discuss emerging technologies that will take hold in 2017 and beyond.

For further information or to join the Technology Forum, click here.