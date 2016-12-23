Solenis CEO Panichella wins entrepreneurial award

The Chemists’ Club has awarded John Panichella, CEO of Solenis with the Winthrop-Sears Medal for Entrepreneurial Achievement.

Panichella was recognized for his successful commitment to building an entrepreneurial leadership platform at multiple large specialty chemical companies, according to a release.

This includes his previous work at Ashland Specialty Ingredients to enhance core technologies with new product investments, adding adjacent technologies, developing infrastructure to support growth in emerging markets and reducing costs in manufacturing operations.At

At Solenis, he continues to focus on bringing innovative products and platforms to market in the area of water treatment, a release stated. Solenis was spun off from Ashland.

The Winthrop-Sears Medal for Entrepreneurial Achievement is presented each December at The Chemists’ Club annual Egg Nog Party held at the New York Academy of Sciences. The award was established in 1970 to recognize individuals who, by their entrepreneurial achievement, have contributed to the vitality of the chemical industry and the betterment of humanity.

The medal is named in honor of two of America’s earliest chemical entrepreneurs, John Winthrop, Jr., son of the first Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony and considered the first chemist in America, and John Sears, creator of the Massachusetts salt industry.

“At Solenis, I’m privileged to work with some of the most talented people in the chemical industry, professionals who, each day, take an idea or a customer need and put that need together with a molecule to create a solution,” Panichella stated. “In honoring me today, you honor the innovations and accomplishments of all the people of Solenis.”

Founded in 1898, The Chemists’ Club is open to anyone with an interest in the chemical sciences, including students. Members include chemists, chemical engineers, chemical industry management, consultants, financial analysts, attorneys, and other professions, including academia.

Solenis, based in north Wilmington, is a global producer of specialty chemicals for the pulp, paper, oil and gas, chemical processing, mining, biorefining, power and municipal markets.