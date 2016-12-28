DNREC secretary Small rules in favor of ethanol marine loading area at refinery

DNREC Secretary David Small has granted Delaware City Refining Co. permission to load ethanol to vessels in the Delaware River.

Small’s decision noted that existing equipment at the refinery would be used, with minor modifications.

Ethanol cannot be shipped via pipeline and instead must be transported by rail or ship.

Opponents of the application argued that the refinery would violate the intent of the Coastal Zone Act by shipping products via water that was not refined or made at Delaware City.

Small cited an earlier Delaware Superior case in making his determination.

The decision stated that the Coastal Zone Act was never intended as a way to shut down existing sites over nonconforming uses.

Refinery owner PBF has a separate company that handles logistics, such as pipelines and other assets.

Delaware City Refining claimed a permit was not needed for the ethanol loading area. Small rejected that claim, noting that the activity goes beyond unloading ethanol for use by the refinery.

Small also rejected a claim of the Delaware Audobon Society that permits for PBF should be suspended, due to shipments of crude oil going from the refinery to another Philadelphia refinery not owned by the parent of Delaware City, PBF Energy. (See related story below).

Small ruled that the two issues are not related.

The DNREC secretary set a maximum figure on the amount of ethanol that could be shipped out of the refinery and ruled that any expansion would require Delaware City to seek a permit.