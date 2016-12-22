Schell family makes $150,000 gift to new Lewes History Museum

The Schell family is making the first named gallery gift to the new Lewes History Museum campaign, contributing $150,000 toward the project.

In recognition of their support, the rotating exhibit area will be named the “Schell Family Exhibit Gallery.”

“This will be one of our more visible and active spaces, hosting three or four changing exhibits during the year,” said Elizabeth Owen, chair of the Museum campaign. “It is a very appropriate space to name in tribute to the Schell family, whose members have done so much for the Lewes community over time.”

Owen said that the Schell Family donation is the first to qualify for the 100 percent challenge match that was recently issued by an anonymous donor. “As a result, their generous $150,000 donation will now generate $300,000 for the Museum,” Owen said.

“We hope many other families will join us in taking advantage of this great opportunity to maximize their philanthropic giving,” Joe Schell said.

Family members involved in the donation include Joe and Debbie Schell, of Lewes and Naples, FL; Chris and Lori Schell of Lewes; Preston and Kathleen Schell of Rehoboth Beach; and Susie and Drew Matter or Hanover, New Hampshire.

“As a multi-generational Lewes family, we are pleased to play our part in maintaining the history of our region and community,” said Joe Schell. Among many other contributions, Schell previously chaired the campaign for the Lewes Canalfront Park and currently serves as chair of the Sussex Academy Foundation, Sussex County’s only charter school and the top-ranked public school in Delaware.

Chris and Preston work as presidents of Schell Brothers and Ocean Atlantic Companies, respectively, two of Delaware’s largest home builders and real estate firms.

The Lewes History Museum is being constructed within the new 12,500 square-foot Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, site of the former Lewes Library. The Museum plans to open its doors by July 2017.