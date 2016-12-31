Rehoboth’s Lula Brazil to close its doors on Sunday

Lula Brazil will close its doors on Sunday.

The announcement was made on the Rehoboth Beach Brazilian restaurant’s Facebook page.

“It is indeed time to close one chapter and start a new one,” according to the post from the restaurant owned by Meg Hudson.

Hudson was also co-founder of Domaine Hudson, a fine dining restaurant in Wilmington that was later sold.

Hudson took over space formerly occupied by the Cloud 9 property on Rehoboth Avenue.

In the post, Hudson cited potentially serious health challenges and said she hsf little choice but to move on and switch my focus to remain healthy”

“As with most transitions, it is with mixed emotions for the unrealized parts of my dream, but happiness & hope for the future in moving on to spend more time with family and friends,” the post stated.

The restaurant will have its last day on Sunday from noon until 1 a.m.