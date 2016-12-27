Refinery gets notice of violation as word of oil shipments surfaces

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a Notice of Violation to the Delaware City Refinery subsidiary of PBF Energy over the transportation of crude oil to a refinery other than its sister site in Paulsboro, NJ.

According to the letter, transporting the oil up the Delaware River to a refinery in Philadelphia in possible violation of the Coastal Zone Act was portrayed by the refiner as a one-time event. A report indicated that the more than one trip was made up the river.

The notice of violation came after an exhaustive piece in the News Journal over the alleged violation and an editorial that wondered about the possibility of future transgressions by New Jersey-based refinery owner PBF.

There has been a move afoot in the General Assembly and business community to make reforms to the Coastal Zone Act. The act not been changed in decades and is loaded with ambiguities and continued exceptions made by regulators.

Some environmental activists would prefer to see the refinery shut down or severely limited in its operations.

Groups went on the attack over the refineries plan to operate a rail terminal to handle crude oil shipments from North Dakota and Canada, claiming the operation violated the Coastal Zone Act.

The refinery employs about 500, with maintenance, construction and other activities accounting for hundreds of additional jobs.