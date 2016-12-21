PECO completes $32 million electric upgrade near Delaware line

PECO recently completed construction of a new $32 million electric distribution substation to support increased demand and future growth in Marcus Hook.

A former refinery site in Marcus Hook is being developed as a location for processing of natural gas into various products. A small portion of the site extends into Delaware.

The project, which began in August 2015, incorporated innovations in smart substation technology to provide customers with enhanced electric service reliability.

This includes the installation of fiber-optic current transformers and diagnostic systems that process real-time analysis of transformers, circuit breakers and battery systems. In addition, thermal imaging is used to identify potential issues before they occur by recording temperature variations within a piece of equipment while in operation.

“This project is another significant investment designed to enhance our electric system to meet the needs of our customers,” said Dave Weaver, vice president of Technical Services. “In addition, we will be able to leverage new, innovative solutions and advanced analytics to anticipate maintenance issues to avoid customer outages.”

Electric distribution substations convert high voltage electricity from transmission lines into lower voltages for delivery to homes and businesses. Each year, the company invests more than $500 million to enhance its system infrastructure through preventive maintenance and equipment upgrades to ensure safe and reliable service for customers.

PECO is a subsidiary of Exelon, which acquired Delmarva Power and other Pepco utilities. Earlier this year. The utilities operate separately. However, common practices between the utilities are expected

However, common practices between the utilities are expected as a way to pool resources during outages and other events.

PECO has 2,500 employees, to 1.6 million electric and more than 511,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania.

