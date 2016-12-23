Intellitec named to VAR Stars reseller list

Intellitec Solutions, Wilmington, has been selected as a member of the Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2016, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software.

Intellitec Solutions has been a reseller of Intacct’s cloud-based ERP for several years, and recently added Microsoft Dynamics 365, a new offering that combines enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management in one suite.

Intellitec also works with clients using hosted options for Microsoft Dynamics GP and Dynamics SL. In August, Intellitec Solutions became a Microsoft Tier 1 Cloud Solution Provider, allowing the company to offer Microsoft Azure Services

Rick Sommer, president of Intellitec Solutions, said, “Being on the VAR Stars list is an honor,” said Sommer. “This is an exciting time with all the new cloud offerings we have for clients, and I am pleased to see that the hard work our consultants and support staff have put in was recognized.”

Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. Selection is not based on revenue and those firms chosen represent a wide range of size and many different software publishers of accounting software.

“Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business,” Scott said.

Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 17 years.