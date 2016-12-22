Ground broken on new 250-seat Bluecoast on Route 1

SoDel Concepts has ground on its 10th restaurant, the second Bluecoast Seafood Grill & Raw Bar, located in the Rehoboth Gateway Mall.

The new shopping center on Route 1 is already home to The Fresh Market and Bed Bath and Beyond. The restaurant is scheduled to open in June 2017.

“This will be our most exciting project yet,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which also owns Plate Catering, the food truck Big Thunder Roadside Kitchen and hospitality management and consulting divisions.

“Bluecoast in Bethany Beach, our flagship restaurant, has received national recognitions. We’re so pleased to bring the concept to our customers north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge.”

Doug Ruley, the company’s corporate chef, stated:, “We’re also looking forward to working with the local companies who’re helping us make the second Bluecoast a reality,” he added.

Lingo Asset Management and Broadpoint Construction, both based in Rehoboth Beach, are working on the project. Dan Levin, asset manager for SoDel Concepts, dug the first symbolic shovelful of dirt. Architect is Fisher Architecture, Salisbury, MD.

Also in attendance: Carol Everhart, president of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce; Nancy Hickman, an assistant at Legislative Hall; Keith Fisher of Fisher Architecture; and members of the WRDE team, including Bob Backman, the president.

Ruley, will head up the kitchen with Jason Dietterick, who started his career with SoDel in 2001, and Scott Visselli.

The 250-seat, 4,500-square-foot restaurant will have an outdoor area with firepits, corn hole games and an acoustic stage. The restaurant will employ more than 100 year-round jobs to the coastal area.

As is the case in Bethany, the menu will highlight oysters and seafood, as well as a selection of steaks and other favorites. The wine list, created by wine director Mike Zygmonski, will be on par with the Bethany Beach location, a release stated.