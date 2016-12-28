Frontier to add Houston service from Philly this spring

Frontier Airlines plans to add Houston to its flight schedule in the spring from Philadelphia as it expands its operations in the region, the Philadelphia Business Journal (paywall) reported.

The business journal also reported that the airline will put a crew room in place in Philadelphia as it bases more pilots and flight attendants in the region. Frontier also operates flights from Trenton.

The flights to the Texas city are expected to hold down air fares from Philadelphia.

After abandoning service to Florida points from New Castle Airport, Frontier returned with service from Philadelphia International Airport, mainly with flights a few times a week to more than a dozen cities.

The service typically targets leisure travelers with flights a few times each week. Schedules also vary, with seasonal service to Florida coming and going during the year.

Frontier also offers daily service to Denver, a city where a storm led to a meltdown in service earlier in December.

The company has worked to cut costs as it rolls out an ultra-low fare model that charges for baggage and other services and contracted out some services in Denver. It is not known if the changes contributed to the problems. Other carriers, such as Southwest which also has a hub in Denver, did not experience severe problems.

Frontier has also finished low in customer service ratings. Its 11th place ranking was just below American, which operates a large hub in Philadelphia. At the bottom in 13 was ultra-low-fare carrier Spirit, which also offers flights out of Philadelphia.

At the bottom in 13 was ultra-low-fare carrier Spirit, which also offers flights out of Philadelphia.

The rankings include lost luggage and on-time performance from its destinations.

The Denver hub does give Philadelphia passengers access to West Coast destinations as well as a lower-priced option for ski trips.