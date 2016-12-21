Fred’s to acquire 850 Rite Aid pharmacies

Fred’s Inc. plans to purchase 865 stores and certain assets related to store operations in the eastern and western United States for $950 million in cash.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take several months after Walgreens Boots Alliance’s proposed acquisition of Rite Aid is completed. The deal is subject to approval by the Federal Trade Commission as well as customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The deal would more than double Fred’s current location count of 650. The Memphis -based company, operates pharmacies, primarily in the South.

A list of locations was not released. However, Fred’s locations are likely in Delaware, a state where Walgreens (formerly Happy Harry’s) and Rite-Aid have sizable market shares.

The transaction, if approved, is targeted to close during the first half of 2017 and will position Fred’s Pharmacy as the third-largest drugstore chain in the United States and create a new national competitor, a release stated.

In connection with this transaction, the company has received financing commitments to fund the purchase price, transaction-related costs, ongoing business operations, and anticipated capital investments.

Fred’s Pharmacy Chief Executive Officer Michael K. Bloom, stated, “This will be a transformative event for Fred’s Pharmacy that will accelerate our healthcare growth strategy through our acquisition of 865 new stores located in highly attractive markets. We believe that this transaction will also create tremendous opportunities for both our new and existing front of store and pharmacy team members. We look forward to realizing the considerable benefits this transaction will bring to our customers, patients, payors, supplier partners, team members and shareholders.”

Bloom continued, “We have been working for several months on integration plans to ensure a seamless transition for Rite Aid customers, patients, team members and supplier partners by leveraging our world-class senior leadership team’s significant expertise in managing major healthcare acquisitions and integrations. We assembled this highly experienced team in 2015, implemented upgrades to our infrastructure in 2016, and now, in 2017, we look forward to the continued optimization of our business, fueled by today’s milestone announcement. We believe the purchase of these stores will not only complement recent investments in our team members, processes, and technological infrastructure, but also positively impact our business and maximize shareholder value.”

In total, the 865 stores are generally representative of Rite Aid’s pre-divesture store performance. Fred’s Pharmacy expects that the acquired stores to add to earnings and generate substantial cash flow.

Fred’s Pharmacy will continue to employ, contingent on consummation of the transaction, store and certain field and regional team members related to the operations of the acquired stores. Upon completion of the acquisition, the Company will operate the acquired stores and will retain the Rite Aid banner through a 24-month transition.